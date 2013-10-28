Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The steps to slowing down the aging process may be different for everyone, but a new study published in the Lancet Oncology suggests that positive lifestyle changes, such as starting to eat more healthy foods, could help with anti aging efforts. Diet Doc’s fast weight loss programs use a combination of healthy foods and naturally powerful hormone treatments to help patients shed unwanted, excess fat and, while improving clients’ figures, may offer anti aging benefits as well. Their unique, personalized approach to fast weight loss has already helped thousands of patients across the United States, including many Chicago dieters, achieve a healthier, slimmer figure and a happier lifestyle overall.



As published in the Lancet Oncology, healthy foods and a more wholesome lifestyle overall may increase the length of telomeres, DNA-protein complexes found at the end of chromosomes that control the anti aging process. Researchers from the University of California in San Francisco found that the length of these telomeres can predict biological age and found that shorter telomeres may be linked to a higher risk of premature death and age-related disease. Their results showed that improving and adopting more nourishing lifestyle changes, like incorporating healthy foods into daily meals, can help with the anti aging process. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet programs offer unlimited consultations with nutritionists who are specially trained in the best foods for anti aging and fast weight loss. Patients will work closely with nutritionists to discover which foods best work for their levels of weight and anti aging concerns.



Once patients choose to begin a fast weight loss program, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s physicians. During this initial consultation the patient and will discuss anti aging and fast weight loss goals as well as the patient’s previous attempts at losing weight. Together, they will begin to create a personalized prescription diet plan that will include low calorie, healthy foods that will be enhanced with Diet Doc’s naturally powerful prescription hormone diet treatments.



Patients will receive a one-year prescription for their diet pills, treatments and fast weight loss supplements and can order their supplies online or over the phone and have them conveniently shipped to their front door. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc is dedicated to protecting client privacy and confidentiality and conducts all consultations and orders through telemedicine. Diet Doc patients are able to learn about healthy food options and obtain medical support without having to suffer through embarrassing face-to-face doctor visits or struggling with the expense of traveling to a diet clinic.



This tailored approach to losing weight provides Chicago patients with fast and easy results without the negative side effects of dieting that are often seen with other diet programs. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported quickly losing weight without excessive hunger, fatigue or weakness.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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