Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Diet Doc offers its improved hCG diet plans, allowing dieters the opportunity to lose weight quickly and safely, and perhaps most importantly, enjoy long term healthy weight maintenance. Diet Doc has revolutionized dieting by combining the expertise of specially trained weight loss experts with decades of hCG research, now providing patients with the most clinically advanced prescription hCG diet plans, proven to produce safe and fast weight loss for over 98% of patients.



Subsequent to an extensive yet simple evaluation and doctor consultation, hCG diet plans are created by certified nutritionists specific to each patient’s weight loss goals and nutritional needs, to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG. Diet Doc offers medically supervised hCG diet plans for those struggling to take off those last difficult 10 pounds, to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. The company’s goal is to provide each patient with the safest, highest quality product available on the market. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is manufactured in American pharmacies, and is only 100% prescription grade hCG. The highest quality standards for the manufacturing of all of Diet Doc’s prescription required medications and supplements are implemented and are in strict accordance with the Food and Drug Administration.



hCG is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, being released by the body to provide sufficient nourishment to the unborn fetus should the expectant mother be unable to do so. Decades of research has also proven that this dynamic hormone is a key element in safe and fast weight loss, possessing the ability to trigger the hypothalamus to release stored fat into the bloodstream to be easily burned for energy. Prescription hCG also naturally suppresses the appetite leaving patients with a feeling of satiety, even during a low calorie diet. The most preferred method of hCG delivery is injectable solution due to its ability to produce more rapid weight loss, as well as being fortified with Vitamin B12, providing an additional source of energy to the dieter. Some patients, however, may prefer prescription hCG tablets or prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, when prescription hCG is used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s medical guidance and individually designed patient specific diet plans, fast weight loss will be the result. The body typically stores excess fat in the areas of the underarms, belly, thighs and hips; patients are noticing the significant loss of pounds and inches in these areas. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, patients reported losing over one pound per day of embarrassing, unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leader in doctor designed and physician monitored prescription hCG diet plans, and has provided safe and fast weight loss to thousands of Americans for over a decade. At a fraction of the cost of expensive and often risky alternatives, Diet Doc has pricing plans available to fit even the tightest budget, making safe and fast weight loss affordable to nearly anyone.



