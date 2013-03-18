Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Diet Doc’s has announced new prescription hCG diets that are lower in price, yet offer more services and products in an all-inclusive program that is capable of producing results of 30 pounds per month, on an average. The company's most effective and affordable program for fast weight loss is the only modern-day version of the original hCG diet protocol created by Dr. Simeons in the 1950s.



Diet Doc’s physicians and nutritionists receive additional training to understand how the body responds to fast weight loss. Every patient undergoes a detailed medical evaluation based on their health history, age, gender, lifestyle, and preferences. The reason for a health evaluation is not because of any safety concerns associated with these prescription hCG diets, simply to thoroughly evaluate patient health and prescribe the most effective treatment for every patient. Diet Doc offers only prescription medication (not homeopathic) that can only be used after a doctor evaluates a patient’s health history to make sure they are a good candidate to take this medication. Potential patient's can call the company from across America and receive a complimentary consultation, after which prescription hCG can be obtained.



Using their knowledge and understanding of how the body reacts to dieting, Diet Doc doctors identify the factors that hinder fast weight loss in patients. Unlike other doctors who offer and support a 500 calorie per day hCG diet that triggers hair and muscle loss and leads to hunger and fatigue, Diet Doc has developed 4 other diet programs rolled into one fast weight loss program free from risks associated with other outdated hCG diet plans provided by other clinics. Doctors also personalize these prescription diets, maximizing results for each individual patient. Clients routinely experience results of over one pound per day on their prescription diet plans.



Founder and President of Diet Doc, Julie Wright says, “We help dieters shed those excess pounds quickly and safely through our prescription hCG diets. We work with a team of doctors and physicians who are passionate about reducing obesity, which is often the cause for many diseases and illnesses. Our collaborative and scientific approach to weight loss makes our diet and nutrition plans extremely effective.” Diet Doc provides each patient with one month of prescription medication, one month of healthy diet shakes, and one month of cooking/salad dressing oil that is clinically proven to help dieters burn fat within as little as 30 minutes of consumption to begin their medical weight loss program. The company also offers a 100-page Diet cookbook that contains a number of tasty and healthy recipes that combine essential food groups for improving overall health while helping dieters experience fast weight loss. These prescription diets that are priced lower than leading non-doctor supervised diet plans also include unlimited doctor, nurse, and consultant support 6 days per week. An in-house survey confirms the fast weight loss results that patients experience while following Diet Doc’s personalized diet protocol. The company's prescription hCG diets help dieters keep the weight off permanently while improving patient health during the process. Unlike fad/crash diets or other diet programs that are neither doctor supervised nor have medical research to support their outlandish claims, Diet Doc’s physician managed prescription diets are clinically proven to produce healthy and fast weight loss.



