Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2013 -- The success of Diet Doc’s prescription diet plan requires the commitment and dedication of specially trained professionals along with the patient, working hand in hand, all focused on one common goal of safe, healthy and fast weight loss.



Diet Doc does not promise dieters the miracle diet cure, but do offer each client individual and personal attention, weight loss and nutrition education, and the commitment and dedication of each in-house specially trained fast weight loss professional. Choosing the perfect diet is very important when committing to take the journey to a future of improved health by losing excess fat. The dieter should feel comfortable with the product and the hCG diet plans. At Diet Doc, clients are assured that unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement is only a phone call away.



Diet Doc’s physicians have researched the original 1950’s hCG diet for decades, making modifications, adjustments and modernizing the diet to allow each patient a comfortable, safe and fast weight loss experience. The company's physicians will dispense prescription hCG to patients only after a satisfactory comprehensive medical evaluation has been completed, assuring that prescription hCG is the most advantageous form of fast weight loss for each client’s goals. At Diet Doc, meal planning is simple. Each client will receive a personalized diet plan, designed by certified nutritionists, offering delicious and healthy meals. Prescription hCG is available in injectable solution, the preferred method due to its more rapid weight loss effects and Vitamin B12 for that added energy boost, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, nor is hCG a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG injectable solution contains a natural bio-identical hormone made from human sources. All forms of their prescription hCG are manufactured in an FDA approved pharmacy in the United States.



Diet Doc is not just a diet, but rather an all-inclusive fast weight loss plan, offering patients the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime free of the burden of unhealthy, cumbersome and embarrassing excess fat. The company's professional staff is passionate in their dedication to the safe and healthy weight loss experience of each client and work in collaboration from beginning to end. Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised diet plans and has helped thousands of Americans lose weight quickly and safely with prescription hCG.



