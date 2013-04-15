Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Obesity can lead to a host of physical illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and type II diabetes. Diet Doc provides medical weight loss for Americans struggling with obesity, thereby counteracting the dangerous side effects caused by this American epidemic. Insulin is a hormone that helps transport blood glucose into the body's cells for storage or fuel. A diet high in processed carbohydrates, such as sugar and white bread, increases the risk of elevated insulin levels which can trigger insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. When one overeats or maintains a diet consisting mostly of processed carbohydrates, the pancreas produces excess insulin. Over time, excess insulin can cause the body’s insulin receptors to shut down. This condition is called "insulin resistance." When one is insulin-resistant, the body does not have an effective way of carrying energy sources into the cells. As a result, the cells begin starving, forcing the pancreas to produce more insulin. Aside from the known association of insulin resistance with metabolic syndrome, abdominal obesity, elevated cholesterol levels and high blood pressure, several other medical conditions exist which are also associated with insulin resistance. Diet Doc helps to prevent elevated insulin levels by providing a detailed, medically supervised weight loss plan focused on reestablishing a healthy lifestyle and enabling patients to lose weight fast with safe, prescription hCG treatments.



In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG, or human gonadotropin, was effective in producing fast weight loss when used in combination with an extremely low calorie diet. Simeons’ diet, however, consisting of only 500 calories consumed daily, posed significant health compromise, causing symptoms of starvation like muscle and hair loss, as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion. Diet Doc experts have spent over a decade researching, improving and modernizing the original, unhealthy hCG diet, becoming the leader in medically supervised fast weight loss diet plans. By increasing the allowable daily caloric intake to over 1000, as well as providing pure prescription grade hCG, patients are losing pounds and inches without side effects like those associated with the outdated 500 calorie Simeons hCG protocol. Diet Doc’s pure prescription hCG coupled with a medically supervised nutrition plan triggers the patient’s hypothalamus to released stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned for energy, resulting in fast weight loss and preventing starvation-like symptoms. The body begins to easily burn this stored fat for energy, allowing it to function normally during lowered caloric intake. By combining prescription hCG with custom made, nutritionist-designed hCG diet plans, specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs, patients are experiencing fast weight loss, typically in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly.



Subsequent to an extensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, hCG will be prescribed, typically administered once per day, to be used in conjunction with the personalized diet plans. Although prescription hCG injectable solution is the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to produce more rapid weight loss, hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the delivery method, patients that follow Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan guidelines will experience fast weight loss with 97% of current clients reporting a loss of up to one pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc's skilled and dedicated staff of fast weight loss professionals is passionate in the quest to help all Americans achieve healthy goals and to enjoy a future of improved living, avoiding countless weight related diseases and steering clear of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, naturally.



