Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Maintaining a healthy B12 balance enhances the body’s metabolic rate which results in fats and proteins being more effectively metabolized, aiding in fast weight loss while helping the body to perform at full potential while dieting. The body, however, may have difficulty storing an adequate supply of this essential vitamin for a variety of reasons, including pernicious anemia, gastritis and surgery.



Diet Doc is continually examining fresh and healthy ideas and products to enhance healthy, safe and fast weight loss for clients. The newly designed vitamin B12 cream furnishes the body with this vital vitamin, offering the same benefit as a tablet and making application simple and convenient for clients. New vitamin B12 cream is applied directly to the skin from a convenient tube, bypassing the digestive system thereby making it more effective for treating B12 deficiency.



Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms can range from frequent headaches to face swelling, shortness of breath and vomiting. An incessant deficiency can lead to Vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. The anemia may worsen which can lead to symptoms of weakness and fatigue, rapid heartbeat and breathing, paleness and easy bleeding and bruising. If the deficiency is left untreated, nerve cells can become damaged causing depression, mood changes, tingling and numbness in the extremities, as well as memory loss, disorientation and dementia.



Prior to committing to a future of improved health by losing excess fat, each Diet Doc client easily completes new admit paperwork yet unsophisticated, medical evaluation followed by a consult with an in-house Diet Doc physician. Information obtained will be used to evaluate the patient’s system, identifying and resolving any issues that may be thwarting fast weight loss. Because Diet Doc’s primary focus is on delivering the safest and most effective weight loss experience possible, the experts at the company are far more apt to identify and treat a B12 deficiency.



Diet Doc’s prescription fast weight loss diet targets stubborn fat deposits like those trapped in the underarms, midsection and thighs, enabling dieters to lose weight rapidly without dangerous synthetic diet drugs or grueling exercise. The prescription fast weight loss plan is based on nutritionist-designed, nutrient rich hCG diet plans that are uniquely created and specific to each patient’s personal nutritional, dietary and medical needs, while fitting comfortably into the client’s lifestyle.



Diet Doc’s products cannot be found in stores and are available to patients only by contacting the company and beginning a healthy new hCG diet plan. Standing faithful to the commitment to provide only the safest and most effective weight loss available on today’s market, the company provides prescription products that are manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. In addition to Vitamin B12 cream, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals and fast weight loss accelerants, as well as a deliciously healthy selection of diet foods and snacks available to clients nationwide.



By utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc can reach those patients in even the most remote regions of the country. Patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Miami can join the thousands of satisfied clients from the comfort of their own home simply by dialing the phone or logging on to the computer.



Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can generate significant positive effects on physical, as well as, emotional health while helping to prevent a host of weight related conditions and diseases. Because each patient’s transition to a slimmer, healthier body is personalized, monitored and medically supervised, conditions such as a Vitamin B12 deficiency are more quickly diagnosed and treated leading to a safer and more effective fast weight loss experience.



Everyone that wants or must lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight is encouraged to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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