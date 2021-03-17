Faster Responsiveness, Higher Network Stability with E-Tech's File Size Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- As the size of a file and the number of users grow, it becomes necessary to increase the functionality on the server used to host multi-user access to the file.



How quickly a data file grows also depends on the number of transactions entered, the amount of information entered per transaction, as well as the number of "links" per transaction. In addition to this, it is equally important to take into consideration the maximum number of List items QuickBooks can accommodate. With QuickBooks Pro and Premier, total names – Employees, Customers, Vendors, Unit of Measures and Other Names cannot exceed 14,500 and with Enterprise, they cannot exceed 100,000.



The availability of system memory or RAM on the computer hosting the company file is equally important to determine the cause of the slowness. "When you have less than 4GB on your server computer, it may be time to upgrade to a higher capacity," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Multi-users accessing one module at the same time, size of the data file or a slow computer where the data file is located, are other reasons why QuickBooks would run slow in multi-user mode.



Rocha added that QuickBooks – just like any other software requires regular maintenance and inspections. "Creating backups of your file also help a great deal. It can also help with minimizing general performance issues that can happen when the transaction log file gets too large."



While there are no actual hard limits for the company file, performance may be impacted if the file is over 500MB for QuickBooks Pro or Premier and 1.5GB for QuickBooks Enterprise, more than 7 years' worth of transactions, or are exceeding any of the list limits.



E-Tech's exclusive File Size Reduction Service enhances performance of the QuickBooks data file, by reducing the size of the data file by up to75 percent. This is done by copying all data into a new data file, removing temporary data and re-indexing the file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Size Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk