Faster Than Light: Ground-Breaking New Book Proves 'Walking Among the Stars' May Be Within Reach.

In “Faster Than Light: Here and Now”, R.J. Michie proves his point by announcing his provocative new Fundamental Information Theory (FIT). The theory is breaking new ground by generalizing the pillars of modern physics (Relativity, Quantum Mechanics and Newtonian physics) and adding a fresh approach to its fundamentals.



FIT takes a purely information-based approach, allowing it to avoid the core issues and pitfalls of century-old Relativity and Quantum Mechanics.



“The theories of Einstein and Heisenberg have enjoyed widespread acceptance, but their theories point to a profound lack of understanding of the underlying reality,” says Michie.



Continuing, “Reality is not segmented the way Relativity and Quantum Mechanics are. Clearly, modern day physics is in a quandary where the left hand doesn’t talk to the right.”



Due to this, Michie started FIT before the first principles of modern physics, without any need to depend on them. Therefore, FIT begins with an axiomatic premise that for every action there is a reason – and that reason is driven by information.



Michie elaborates, “If you imagine yourself at a crossroads, the only way you can pick the right direction is by using some kind of information. This is an axiomatic setup, one that we know to be true. The momentous idea behind FIT is that Nature itself works this way at its very core.”



At FIT’s core is its ability to derive well-known relativistic effects, including those of General Relativity without any notions of light, gravity or relativity.



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “This is the best yet follow-up to the Roger Penrose trilogy, ‘Emperors New Mind’, ‘Shadows of the Mind’, and ‘Cycles of Time’. Looking forward to it becoming a best-seller.”



With the unification of Quantum and Relativistic effects from the same premise poised to be a major breakthrough in understanding the Universe, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Faster Than Light: Here and Now’ is available now: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00D0S8HMC



More information can be found at the author’s blog: http://rjmichie.blogspot.com/



About R.J. Michie

R.J. Michie was a child prodigy in mathematics and has a diverse background in both physics and information sciences. He has worked on a number of cutting-edge research projects for some of the largest and most respected research organizations in the world. R.J. lives in Los Angeles, CA with his wife Tiffany and their dog Ruffles, and enjoys traveling and watching sunsets.