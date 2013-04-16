FasterPayday.com Achieves High Acceptance Rates for Clients with Pay Day Loans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- There are many reasons why someone might need a fast loan. Sometimes the unexpected expenses of life just get on top of people. A household appliance can break, or a letter about an unanticipated school trip can come home in a child’s bag. Whatever the reason, a pay day loan can be a vital lifeline for hard working families and individuals.



One pay day loan company that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is FasterPayday.com. This well established lender has a reputation in the UK pay day loan market for great value, fast loans. They have recently come into renewed prominence as a result of their high acceptance rates. They accept a large percentage of loan applications compared to most pay day lenders in the UK.



The FasterPayday.com site makes applying for a loan simple. Visitors to the site click on the “Apply Now” button, and they are taken through a quick and intuitive process. There are no lengthy forms to fill in, FasterPayday.com only want the most relevant information such as name, address, and employment details. The whole process takes just a few minutes.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Many people have gotten into a situation where pay day just isn’t going to come soon enough at some point in their lives. Pay day loan companies like ours are here to bridge the gaps between an immediate need and the next pay day. Unlike many of our competitors, we accept the vast majority of loan applications we get. We believe in helping people out with short term loans, regardless of their credit record or individual circumstances. Anyone can need a pay day loan, and we’re committed to helping as many people as we can. The process is extremely easy. There are no credit checks, and no documents to send in. There are also no restrictions on what the money is to be used for. We’d encourage anyone who needs a pay day loan to get in touch as soon as possible.”



About FasterPayday.com

