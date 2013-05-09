Fastest Growing Mobile App of Its Kind, Positions for Expansion, Hiring, & More Client Loyalty

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Taking smart phone pictures has become common place. So much so, that camera enabled apps are among the most downloaded. A trend that didn’t get by the fast growing Junk Removal Company, JUNK SHOT! Junk Shot is a patent-pending Mobile App, that allows users to take a Photo of unwanted Trash/Junk, and the Junk Shot App Team sends Users an Affordable Price Quote & Pickup time to remove the unwanted Junk. JUNK SHOT’s Uniformed & Professional Haulers, then arrive and completes services at the user’s convenience.



The App was launched in 2011, by its parent company Accelerated Waste Solutions, with the goal of building a National Junk Removal Firm. And they are well on there way to accomplishing just that. This year, JunkShotApp.com announces expanding its junk removal services to South Florida. An established Junk Removal & Recycling Firm in the Tampa Bay area, since 2009. The JUNK SHOT App Management Team is eager to bring more value to its parent company, AWS’, existing South Florida clients.



JUNK SHOT’s proven business model of BIGGER TRUCKS, BETTER PRICING should be a welcomed change to South Florida consumers. “To call us a Green Company is an understatement”, says Co-Founder, Sherrod Hunter. Hunter says, “We’re able to get rid of More Junk, for Less Cost, because we seek to Recycle or Donate 80% of collected materials.” The Junk Shot App streamlines a customer’s experience, by making junk removal price quoting easy. A change Junk Removal Palm Beach & Broward residents should welcome, considering most of Junk Shot’s national competitors, will give “Over-the Phone” Price Quotes.



For Questions or Franchise Info. about JUNK SHOT!, Contact:

Fred Tomlin, Director of Business Development | fred@acceleratedwaste.com | 866-698-2874 |JunkShotApp.com