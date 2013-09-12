Fastest No-Cost Lawsuit Funding from USA Lawsuit Loans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- USA Lawsuit Loans offers lawsuit loans and lawsuit funding thus helping plaintiffs avoid the adversities of settling their cases prematurely due to lack of funds. They provide low cost lawsuit funding for different kinds of lawsuits. They also offer attorney funding services with an aim to help law firms get flexible lines of credit. The company offers the law firm loans and financing at the lowest interest rates. This company is a one stop shop for all kinds of legal funding needs.



The benefits of USA Lawsuit Loans are that there are no application fees or origination fees. Customers can repay only if they win their case. These loans have the fastest approval rate such as 24 hours keeping in mind the urgency of the funding. There is no limit to the loan that can be borrowed and most importantly there would be no credit checks or employment requirements from the borrowers’ side.



Once the online application is filled out by the customers, the attorneys of the customers are contacted requesting for the documents related to the case. The underwriters here review the case thoroughly and approve the loans if they meet the criteria. Once the loan is approved the agreement is sent to the customer and the law firm for signatures. And once all the parties sign up for the agreement the funds are delivered the same day.



The USA Lawsuit Loans Funding Company is also a Pre Settlement Funding Company with over ten years of experience in helping hundreds of clients with low cost lawsuit loans on a non-recourse basis which means that the customers do not have to pay back the loans if they do not win or settle the case. Legal funding is also provided for pre, post and structured settlement funding, commercial lawsuit funding and attorney funding.



To avail a lawsuit loan or to know more about the lawsuit loan funding company visit website www.usalawsuitloans.com



About www.usalawsuitloans.com

USA Lawsuit Loans, Inc. www.usalawsuitloans.com based at New York is a lawsuit funding company that helps plaintiffs get low cost lawsuit loans for personal injury lawsuits, commercial litigation lawsuits, post settlement lawsuits and structured settlement buyouts. They provide these loans within 24 hours of application. Customers here can borrow as much as money they need and there will be no questions asked as to how the lawsuit cash advancement is spent by them.



Media Contact

Amy Durbin – Funding Manager, USA Lawsuit Loans

Address: 451 E 14th Street, Suite 5D, New York 10009

Phone Number: 866-840-4498

Email: info@usalawsuitloans.com

Website URL: http://www.usalawsuitloans.com/