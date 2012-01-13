‘FastFood.com’ Releases a Free Fast Food App for Android

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2012 -- It is the beginning of a new year, and around the country many people have started 2012 vowing that this will be the year they will finally begin to eat healthily and lose some weight.



But, as most people know all-too-well, achieving this goal can be extremely difficult. Part of the problem is that many dieters are also extremely busy with work, family obligations and more, and it can be hard to find the time to cook healthy meals at home. As a result, many people, including those who are trying to shed some pounds, often end up at fast food or other chain restaurants looking for a quick and easy meal.



While it is technically possible to find a decent variety of reasonably healthy foods at fast food restaurants, it can be difficult to know exactly how many calories that combo meal #2 has—not to mention other important nutrition facts like how much fat, sodium, and cholesterol it contains.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its recently-launched, absolutely free app that helps people know exactly how many calories they are getting when they head to McDonald’s, Arby’s, or many other popular restaurant chains.



FastFood.com has created The Fast Food Nutrition app for the Android phone available at bothe the Android Market and the Amazon stores that helps keep dieters and those who wish to eat better on track.



The Fast Food Nutrition app includes information on 50 of the most popular restaurant chains, including Carl’s Jr., Baja Fresh, Chipotle, and many more. The tool includes nutritional information on an impressive 15,000-plus menu items, plus a handy calorie counter that allows users to add and total all food selections for a complete meal evaluation.



For members of Weight Watchers who are using the PointsPlus system to determine what they should be eating, the app features WW PointsPlus nutrition facts.



Getting the free app is easy; simply go to the FastFood.com website click the link to go to the Android Market. To use the app, select one of the restaurants shown on the screen. A video review on the website also helps illustrate how to utilize the nutrition tool to its best advantage.



