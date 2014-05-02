Fastrack Entertainment Reveals New and Exciting NASCAR Racing Games

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Fastrack Entertainment has become one of the giants in the world of micro reality NASCAR racing games, but the company stated that they are not going to rest on their laurels just yet, and are in fact offering more options for clients and race lovers.



According to Fastrack Entertainment, their goal is to make sure that their clients get the best race car track possible, and to achieve this objective the company deigned their tracks and cars to be as realistic as possible. In addition, the system offered by Fastrack comes with a digital lap counter so that customers can determine their track position easily. Moreover, a company spokesman announced that the race car track design and the cars are now easier to control.



While the cars are easier to handle compared to other racing games, the company has issued a statement that their system is grounded in realism and offers plenty of crashing, bumping and challenges. As a Fastrack Entertainment representative said, it is the closest thing to a real NASCAR driving experience. Aside from meticulously designed cars and tracks, Fastrack is offering full customization for clients, perfect for those instances when a company might want to have their logo on the cars.



Fastrack Entertainment has established a solid reputation, but for those who are new to racing games, the company has a FAQ on their website that provides answers to common questions. This section of the website answers questions about the services they provide, the requirements and other possible concerns a client might have.



About Fastrack Entertainment

Fastrack Entertainment is one of the top suppliers of micro reality NASCAR race games today, with very realistic tracks and cars along with sophisticated controls. The company also provides full customization of their products to meet the needs of different companies and individuals.



Contact Details:

Peggy R. Martin

432 Lady Bug Drive

Staten Island, NY 10314