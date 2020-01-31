Fasttrack.aero Offering Access to VIP Terminal Abu Dhabi International Airport

Farwaniya, Kuwait -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Fasttrack.aero is all about professional brilliance, customer centricity and quality focus. The company is associated with offering diversified airport services, including Meet and Assist, lounge bookings and baggage delivery. The services are impeccably implemented across some of the busiest international airports, such as Cairo, Casablanca, Fez, Amman, Paris, Marrakesh, Rabat, Oujda, Istanbul, Abidjan, Kigali, Kuwait, Sharm El Sheikh, and more. Fasttrack.aero has recently come up with an online marketplace where travel-related products and services are bought and sold with complete assurance. The company has on board some of the most hospitable and efficient people for professional service delivery upon arrival, departure and transit.



The spokesperson at Fasttrack.aero recently stated, "Airports are busy places that can unnerve even the most frequent of flyers. Fasttrack.aero is here to free flyers from the intimidating crowds and create seamless experiences with Meet and Greet service. Our executives are trained to greet the client and expedite his/her way to the plane while dodging the crowds and protocols associated with busy international airports. We believe that demands and aspirations vary from client to client and a one-size-fits-all approach cannot cater to them. That's why we offer an array of Meet and Greet packages to fit all needs, schedules and budgets."



Fasttrack.aero offers Meet & Assist, Meet & Assist Plus and Meet & Assist VIP. The fundamental of all packages, the Meet and Assist allows the fast-tracking of the flyer's way from the gate through to the airport. The professionals are on their toes to take care of all the security protocols and other formalities. The Meet & Assist Plus ensures lounge access in addition to what the Meet and Assist provides. The Meet & Assist VIP is the ultimate in personalized service and hospitality, offering the traveller direct transfer to aircraft through a luxury car. The packages are cost-effective, thanks to the Fasttrack.aero's competitive pricing policy.



On VIP Terminal, Abu Dhabi International Airport bookings, the spokesperson further stated, "Fasttrack.aero invites globe trotters to experience the ultimate in luxury with the Royal Majlis lounge membership. Royal Majlis is located in Abu Dhabi International Airport VIP Terminal, featuring a unique design inspired by Arabic and European architecture. The lounge is built to relax and refresh visitors upon arrival, departure and transit. It's equipped with state-of-the-art plasma screens, Wi-Fi zones and everything else required to unwind in style. While the visitor enjoys food, beverage and entertainment offerings, our agents handle the formalities."



The agents meet the client upon disembarkation from the aircraft and drive him/her between the aircraft and the VIP Terminal in Abu Dhabi in one of the company's private limousines. They will collect the client's luggage and place it in his/her car, and handle immigration stamp and security check. When the Passenger is ready, the agent will escort him to his car and bid farewell.



