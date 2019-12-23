Fasttrack.aero Offering Prestigious Lounge Service at the VIP Terminal in Abu Dhabi

Farwaniya, Kuwait -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Fasttrack.aero is a leading provider of painstakingly created and highly satisfying airport services. The already vast service portfolio of this coveted service provider includes immigration assistance, baggage delivery, meet and assist, lounge access and fast track airport service. Being a customer-oriented enterprise and concerned about the complete satisfaction of the customers, Fasttrack.aero remains on its toes for improving service quality. In addition to this, the company keeps adding new services to its portfolio for being capable of fulfilling new and changing customer demands.



Fasttrack.aero's spokesperson in an interview stated, "There is no denying that air travel is convenient, which is why people prefer it worldwide. However, we at Fasttrack.aero strive to make air travels and airport experiences even more satisfying and rewarding. Be it leisure or business travelers, they all love our airport services. We know how difficult understanding airport processes is for first-time air travelers, how inconvenient it is for a family to manage kids around the airport, how daunting it is for a business traveler to carry their luggage when they are supposed to head directly to a meeting and how much those with physical disabilities require help at airports."



Fasttrack.aero specializes in offering the best airport services at the prominent and busiest international airports across the globe. Some of the airports that the company presently serves include Dubai, Abidjan, Oujda, Cairo, Casablanca, London, Kuwait, Istanbul, Paris, Amman, Rabat, Sharm El Sheikh, Abu Dhabi and Phuket respectively. Easy to use interface and feature-rich design of the company's website makes it easy for people to search and then zero in on the required services. Additionally, seasoned, knowledgeable and helpful staff of Fasttrack.aero is always ready to provide assistance to people and address their queries and concerns.



When asked a query about the services provided by Fasttrack.aero at the VIP terminal Abu Dhabi, the spokesperson said, "Airport services that we are providing at the VIP terminal, conveniently located next to the other terminals at Abu Dhabi international airport, are meant to help people experience new heights of luxury. Those arriving at the airport are picked up in style from their aircraft in a private luxury limousine up till the VIP Terminal. There they can relax and refresh in the privacy of one of our Royal Majlis designed in an Arabic and European style. It is our prestigious lounge equipped with state-of-the-art features, including plasma screens, Wi-Fi zones and several other facilities."



While resting in the Fasttrack.aero's special lounge at VIP terminal in Abu Dhabi, travelers can enjoy food, beverage and entertainment. In the meanwhile, the company's special service agents take care of all airport formalities for travelers. Their luggage is collected and placed in their car to complete their journey.



