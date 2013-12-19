Fastweightloss.com Helping Millions to Lose Weight

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Fastweightloss.com, an informative website for health and fitness, is helping millions of people across the globe in losing weight fast. The website offers honest reviews and information about methods and products for fast weight loss.



When contacted, a representative from the site said, “We are presenting all honest details about some very popular weight loss products. In our team, we have a number of experts, who advice and recommend us the best products that we should put on our site.” He further added, “We want to help people get the best of the products by providing them information on many useful and branded weight loss offerings. We aim to be the leading website for providing honest reviews on weight loss products and helping users to get the best ones.”



According to the sources, the website is an instructive platform that provides details about exercise, food and diets for weight loss, weight loss programs, diet pills and product reviews. The team of experts on the site collects in-depth information about each and every product. All the products featured on the website are tested and approved by users. Some of the best products that are listed on the site include Garcinia Max, CoreTrim, Body and Thigh Slim, Core Cleanse, Vital Cleanse, Acai Balance, Ultimate Garcinia, Raspberry Ketone Force, Xenadrine and Hoodia Balance to name of a few.



The site has some expert dietitian and nutrition in its advisory board that includes Dr. Cherry, who discusses about the benefits of Green Tea, Dr. Grossman, a renowned wellness trainer to talk about major points in losing weight and the ways to avoid it and Dr. Cathy Wong, who tells about the options of weight loss with the help of cleaning the colon. He is a licensed naturopathic doctor and certified nutrition specialist.



About Fast Weight Loss

Fast Weight Loss is a health and fitness website that aims to help millions of people from across the globe when it comes to losing weight. The website provides detailed reviews as well as ratings of the famous weight loss products and famous weight loss supplements thereby helping the customers select the best alternative. The site also explains a few exercises, diet plans and programs to help the reader shed those extra kilos.



Contact Information

Contact Person : George Tucker

Website: http://www.fastweightloss.com

Contact Number: 1-800-414-8009

Email: brenda@healthformula.com

Address : Health Formula, Inc, 314 E. Dania Beach Blvd. #132, FL 33004-3028 - USA