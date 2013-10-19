Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- A fat belly can be harmful for a person in Cleveland’s self-esteem but could also pose serious consequences for their health as well. Studies have shown that carrying around excess weight can be damaging in itself, but that a fat belly can deliver even more dangerous health risks. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet programs offer treatments containing natural, prescription strength hormones that target fat in hard to reach areas of the body, especially fat buildup around the stomach. And, because they also act as powerful appetite suppressants, combining these hCG diet treatments with a low fat meal plan offers patients the ability to quickly shed excess weight without any negative side effects like cravings or uncontrollable hunger. The success that Diet Doc clients have experienced has helped make these exclusive programs the nation’s leader in medical weight loss.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly shortened to hCG, is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and directs it to the fetus for nutrition. This process was first discovered in the early 1950s and was quickly incorporated into hCG diet treatments as part of medical weight loss programs. But, while many patients suffering from a fat belly were able to quickly lose weight fast with these treatments, the early plans encouraged a dangerously low caloric intake of only 500 calories.



Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s scientific and health understanding to offer patients their current hCG diet treatments. Today’s clients are still able to rid themselves of a fat belly, but are now able to consume a caloric intake of almost double the original plans. Unfortunately, while these treatments have proven to be effective for medical weight loss programs, many companies, other than Diet Doc, have failed to update their treatments and still require their clients to continue with a dangerous 500-calorie diet for their treatments to be effective.



Diet Doc is committed to only offering their clients the safest, most effective hCG diet treatments available and manufacture their products in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. Patients can feel confident that they will not only lose their fat belly, they are also receiving the highest quality of ingredients at appropriate levels for fast and easy medical weight loss. And, so that patients are able to see exactly what they are consuming, each shipment of hCG diet treatments will contain a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients in each product.



When choosing a medical weight loss program, clients in Cleveland should be sure to consider the content of their treatments, but may be sidetracked by their desire to get rid of their fat belly. Finding a medical weight loss program that only uses the highest grade of ingredients, and requires a prescription to obtain treatments, could mean the difference between losing weight fast and not losing excess fat at all.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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