Fat Bikes Are The Perfect Bike with Unparalleled Traction to Ride over Sand and Snow

British Columbia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Fat bike is a bicycle with broad tires, often 3.7" or 4 inch wide and broader rims of 44mm or more. The fat bikes are made for riding on soft as well as rocky terrains. This fat tire bicycles are produced with structures having forks and support the wide rims essential to complement those broad tires.



The fat tire bikes were specially manufactured for racing in winter trail riding and sub-arctic Alaska and also for riding across New Mexico deserts. Its functions have extended to integrate all kinds of cycling that run effectively in desert, snow, mud and sand what is considered normal mountain biking.



The National Highway Safety Administration reports that in 1995 the entire number of trips taken by bicycles has been raised from 3.14 to 4.08 billion, having a large section of these being commuted through bicycle, last year. Consequently, many severe winters have led to an increased need of electric mountain bike for all these brave individuals trying to ride all year round.



The lightweight with 36-volt lithium-ion battery provides enough energy for 20 miles of distance with 20 mph of speed. The pedal-assist engine could be modified with the press of a button or just make use of the twist throttle. It's possible to also pedal the bicycle without energy, and it's a 6-speed Shimano gear system.



About Surface604.com

Surface604 is a firm which producesfat tire bikes. This company was started in Vancouver, British Columbia. They manufacture unique bicycle frame with wide-grip wheels and a sleek lithium-ion battery with a taillight at the end. Their fat bikes has four-inch wide tires, twice the wideness of many mountain-bike tire treads which adds better grip and prevent the tire to sink into snow or mud.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area:

State: British Columbia

Country: Canada

Contact Name: John Dem

Contact Email: pr@surface604.com

Complete Address: 11400 Twigg Place

Zip Code: V6V 3C1

Contact Phone: 18443282453

Website: https://www.surface604.com/