Fat Box Branches Into 3D Video Services

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- During nearly two decades of providing video production services in Orange County, Fat Box artists have seen some incredible changes in artistic technology. In fact, it is safe to say that he world of video production is completely different now than it was in 1995, when Fat Box, located on the web at http://www.fatbox.com began providing video services to customers.



Today, one area of the video arts that has grown rapidly and caught many people's attention is the use of 3D animation or live photographic techniques to create three-dimensional films. Three-dimensional photography, or 3D as it is commonly known, suggests to the eye a third dimension of depth rather than the flat two dimensions normally seen in films.



3D photography is not a new concept. It has actually been around since the 1800s, when "stereoscopic" films were produced. Most people remember or have seen photographs of large movie audiences wearing 3D glasses in the 1950s, when 3D motion pictures enjoyed a heyday. However, the techniques now used to create 3D film make these older methods look very primitive by comparison.



Fat Box offers 3D video production services using the latest technology. Unlike many video production companies, Fat Box is able to create exactly what clients want because of the company's dedication to communication with customers. Whether Fat Box is creating a promotional video production for a company or an artistic rendering of a story, the artists working with a 3D project stay in tune with the customer's desires.



Among video production companies in Orange County, few can deliver the cutting-edge technology combined with the attention to customer preferences of Fat Box. For any promotional video production in Orange County using 3D or any other form of technology, Fat Box can deliver stunning results that meet client requirements and desires.



About Fat Box

Fat Box is a creative film resource and production company for high-end video including both animation and filmed products as well as still photography and graphics. Fat Box has created more than 100 professional campaigns and more than 1,000 film, video and animation productions since 1995.



For More Information: http://www.fatbox.com