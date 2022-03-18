FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by FAT Brands Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) concerning whether a series of statements by FAT Brands Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Beverly Hills, CA based FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide.



On February 19, 2022, an article was published entitled "Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show" which reported that federal authorities have been investigating FAT Brands' chief executive "as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show."



Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) declined from $11.50 per share on February 11, 2022 to as low as $6.86 per share on February 24, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

