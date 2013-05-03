Summit Bioceuticals Announces Release of Fat Burner Plus+ Green Coffee Bean Extract

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Green Coffee bean extracts have been known to have exceptional weight loss properties. They fight fat making a person look healthier and adds a glow to their face. Green coffee is nothing but the unroasted seeds that come from the coffee plant. It is the same coffee beans that are used in brewing some of the most delicious coffees. Many may say that coffee is not beneficial for health but research has shown that there are several health benefits of the coffee bean especially the green coffee bean.



There is quite a buzz stating that green coffee bean extract can be used to lose weight naturally. Fat burner plus contains these highly helpful green coffee bean extracts that help in managing weight and losing the flab. Not just that, Summit Bioceuticals takes this weight loss experience to an all new level by introducing their special formula.



Chlorogenic acid is naturally contained in the green coffee beans. It is this acid that slows down the release of glucose into the blood stream after a meal is taken. It also stimulates the process of thermogenesis. This is the natural fat burning process to gain energy. Fat Burner Plus also includes substances like Coenzyme Q10, Wakame leaf extract, Olive leaf extract, Grapeseed Extract and African Mango along with tea leaf extract, cayenne pepper and cumin powder. These ingredients when combined, give the most effective weight loss to its user making the Fat Burner Plus the fastest weight loss supplement.



One must always purchase weight loss supplements from a trusted and well known brand. Summit Bioceutical products are made in the USA using only the finest and best raw materials that have no harmful chemicals included in them. They also use procedures which are extremely safe and the products reach the market shelves only after they have been tested in the in house lab.



“Fat burner plus is an excellent way to lose weight naturally. I could see the results in just a matter of months and today I have lost ample weight and the best thing is I can finally fit into my waist 28 jeans.”



Liz Luna, New York City, Ney York.



The fat burner plus that contains the green coffee extract is proven to help people lose weight faster without any additional exercise. The entire procedure is safe and natural and there are no proven side effects.



Media contact:

John Wilkinson

media@SummitBioceuticals.com

6-SUMMIT-BIO or (678) 664-8246

Cheyenne, Wyoming