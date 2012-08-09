Fat Burning Furnace Helps Hundreds of Thousands of Dieters to Lose Weight

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Best selling weight loss program Fast Burning Furnace has announced a set of free gifts for individuals looking for rapid weight loss tips. The gifts include a forty page E-Book on the 7 secrets of permanent weight loss, a free body fat analyzer and a free subscription to the Rob Poulos fast fit tips e-newsletter. To claim the free gifts visitors need to visit the Fat Burning Furnace website.



A spokesperson for the site explained the free give away:



“We know how difficult it is to shed fat when you don’t have the right plan. Our system has been shown to be very effective and we wanted to share some of our weight loss strategies for free. We’ve found the more we share with our visitors the more weight they lose. This is great for them but it is also a very effective way for us to reach more consumers.”



Fat Burning Furnace has been one of the top selling online weight loss programs of the last three years. The site claims to have helped hundreds of thousands of men and women in over 137 countries lose weight.



A spokesperson explained their concept:



“Individuals won’t lose weight fast and keep it off by just eating low carb diets, low fat diets, or low calorie diets. The truth is, fast weight loss that lasts comes down to a diet that works, but that is right for that specific individual. With our system people discover an easy way they can ‘trick’ their body into burning more calories by eating more of these delicious and healthy fat-burning foods that fight their cravings.”



In addition to the free gifts the site features a whole host of high quality editorial content including articles on fat burning foods, weight loss myths, liquid diets and Lipo 6 weight loss supplement. The site also features a plethora of testimonials many accompanied by photographic evidence and some even feature video.



A spokesperson for the site explained their outlook for 2012 and beyond:



“People are still struggling to lose weight despite putting themselves through punishing diet and fitness regimes. We know this isn’t necessary when you know how to work with your body. We will continue to help people redefine how they perceive weight loss regimes.”



About Fat Burning Furnace

Fat Burning Furnace was created by Rob Poulos, who has developed a weight-loss strategy focused on service. Poulos aims to help every woman and man using the Fat Burning Furnace system to get amazing and lasting results without having to go through all the diet restriction and hours of boring workouts. These unpleasant things can easily be avoided when those who want to lose weight understand their bodies and how they work.



For more information, please visit: http://www.fatburningfurnace.com/