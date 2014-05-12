Fat Burning Man Review Exposes How to Get in Shape with This Fat Burning Recipes

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- This Fat Burning Chef Review introduces new revolutionary eBook called Fat Burning Chef by Abel James that it is a recipe book that aims giving people over 150 recipes with step-by-step over the shoulder directions. According to this Fat Burning Chef Review, the eBook not only has well over 100 recipes with step-by-step directions, but they provide hundreds of stunning photographs taken by each chef that demonstrates the presentation of each dish. Bottom line is that with their recipes users will be able to produce Paleo and gluten-free meals that are going to get rave reviews from friends and family every time.



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According to this Fat Burning Chef Review, this comprehensive eBook is designed for those people who want to shed off pounds the fast and easy way without exercising and following ridiculous diet rules. It will show dieters exactly how to lose 5 pounds every 7 days by eating delicious fat burning recipes.



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Each of the recipes in Fat Burning Chef was carefully developed by Abel James. The recipes contain a combination of natural ingredients that aid in speeding up users metabolism and burning calories and fat. With customers purchase, they will receive video instructions. Users can watch these videos on their computer or mobile and tablet device and then start creating their own masterpiece dish. Inside, users will learn how to cook and enjoy fat burning sweet corn and bacon chowder, cream of broccoli soup with salmon, hearty Italian pasta soup, tofu miso soup, pea soup with ham and croutons, carrot and ginger soup with yoghurt, apple and berry soup, and much more.



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Each recipe is 100% real food made from real, fresh, simple ingredients one can find at their local grocery store, co-op or farmers' market. In addition people will also get access to the allergy friendly recipe section so they can easily find dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, sugar-free, raw vegan and vegetarian recipes.



About Fat Burning Chef

There is a reason that Fat Burning Chef is the top selling recipe book of it's kind. Users won’t have to eat any more boring foods or bland recipes. They also won't have to get crazy exotic ingredients to make their meals. People will be able to cook with simple ingredients that make delicious tasting real food. Not only that, but Abel James is so confident his customers will love his recipes that he's throwing in four bonuses and offering a 100% 60-day, no questions asked money back guarantee.