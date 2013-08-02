Fat Cat Cottage Every Day Hero Initiative: An Interactive Fundraiser for Have a Heart Children's Cancer Society

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Nearly one in ten children, under age 15, diagnosed with cancer this year will lose their battle within the first twelve months. In an effort to change these odds and give hope to those courageous kids and their families, the Fat Cat Cottage story time series calls upon Every Day Heroes to step up and take action.



In honor of these brave little champions, All online visitors who download the audio book accompaniment to Seagull in Disguise, the inaugural monthly story of digital fundraiser, will become an Every Day Hero. Proceeds from the MP3 will go directly to children affected by cancer, whose families are in financial need. These needs can range from medical bills, life saving treatments, basic necessities like transportation and household expenses. The Every Day Hero Initiative marks the beginning of a partnership between the Children's Story Time website and Have a Heart Children’s Cancer Society‘s Huntington Chapter of Long Island, NY, which includes an upcoming benefit in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this Fall.



Native Long Islander and Author of the Fat Cat Cottage Series, Marlene Markard's decree to unite with the noble Foundation, comes in virtue of her beloved mother's passing from cancer, who lives on as the Author's Muse for the poetic series. The MP3 is available online for a mere two dollars, giving every citizen of the world wide web an opportunity to be an Every Day Hero.



Seagull in Disguise is the tale of an outcast Seagull turn hero, when he reveals his true identity to save a drowning girl. The story celebrates bravery and individuality through animal personification, inspiring the Every Day Hero within. The downloadable reading features Classical piano accompaniment for a soothing atmosphere, ideal for bedtime reading for kids.



About Have a Heart Children's Cancer Society

Entire families are crippled emotionally and financially when a child is diagnosed with Cancer. Have a Heart Children's Cancer Society collaborates with hospitals, medical centers and other children's organizations to locate these families struggling with bills and treatment necessities. Donations to the charity go toward assisting those in need with medical bills, equipment, transportation and household expenses so a Child‘s chances of survival are not hindered due to financial hardship. For more information, visit http://www.HaveAHeartCharity.org



Contact info: For press inquiries please contact Nicole Garguilo 212-731-4828 or fatcatcottage@gmail.com