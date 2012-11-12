Fat Loss Factor Reveals Revolutionary New Weight Loss Method

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Many people feel the need to lose weight, either for health reasons or to improve their appearance. However losing weight can be a real struggle. It’s a battle of willpower that can make people hugely miserable, and in the pursuit of weight loss many people subject themselves to strenuous exercise programs, radical and unhealthy crash diets, and dangerous and expensive slimming pills.



Susan Madden, a 42 year old mother of three, had struggled with her weight for years before losing 50 lbs on the Fat Loss Factor diet plan.



“I was overweight for my entire life before I started the diet” she said. “I was a chubby child who grew into a fat teenager, which had serious implications for my self confidence. I tried everything to shift the weight. I went through all of the most famous, celebrity endorsed diet and exercise programs and none of them worked out for me. When I got desperate I even tried extreme exercise methods, making myself miserable by working out for hours every day and seeing no results. I was looking for fast ways to lose weight, and I was coming up with nothing.”



“Lastly I decided to try weight loss pills. What a huge mistake. They were massively expensive and all they did was make me feel terrible. I even gained weight while using them. I was about to give up, just resign myself to having bad genetics, and try and cope with hating what I saw in the mirror every day.”



“Luckily that was around the time I found the Fat Loss Factor diet. I couldn’t believe how easy it was to stick to. Of course I had to eat a little differently than I was used to, but it was nowhere close to the extreme calorie restriction or diets with a lack of variation that I’d tried in the past.”



“It wasn’t just easy to stick to, it was also extremely effective. I lost 50 lbs in just a few months. I couldn’t believe it, and my friends and family couldn’t believe the transformation in me. For the first time in my life I have real, lasting self-confidence. I look great, but more importantly I feel great.”



