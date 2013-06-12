Fat Loss Factor Reveals Ways on How to Lose Weight Naturally

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Fat Loss Factor, an effective weight loss program created by Dr. Charles Livingston, reveals the ways on how to lose weight and achieve a flat belly naturally. The said program is designed to educate people on what causes obesity and how to prevent it by proper exercise and proper food selection.



Fat Loss Factor delivers pure scientific facts with regard to the relationship of diet and weight and debunks the most common misconceptions of people with regard to fat build-up. In the book, Dr. Livingston clearly explained that those who are genetically overweight can successfully overcome it through proper lifestyle, they can lose fat quickly though they have an over eating problem, fad diets cannot keep their weight off permanently, they can always fix their workout and healthy meals, crunches and sit ups will not help them lose belly fat, and that they don’t have to starve themselves to death just to lose weight.



The doctor also shed light about the 7 the techniques on how to stop late night eating, food binges and emotional eating. These include the ways on how stress makes people fat and what they can do about it, how to effectively control over eating during mealtime, the 3 recipes that can satisfy cravings for carbohydrates, the tips on overcoming non-supportive family members, the 5 techniques to prevent late night eating, the 7 food additives that cause fat build-up and the ways on how to stop over-snacking.



Apart from these, the book also reveals the ways on how to trim down body fats and build toner and leaner muscles. It presents the best exercises and workouts that overweight and obese people can perform in order for them to effectively lose fat in just a short period of time. However, the book claims that in order for people to achieve the best results, they should perform exercises on a daily basis. It also provides information on how to eat and what foods to consume.



With the scientific facts and information presented in the Fat Loss Factor program, it has gained high ratings in the Fat Loss Factor review. Most customers claim that it is very informative and provides practical tips on how to achieve a slimmer body.



It is expected that the Fat Loss Factor by Charles Livingston will become more popular among people who want to undergo an effective weight loss program.



