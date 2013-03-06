Fat Loss Factor Review - Customized Online Weight Loss Program That Really Works

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The Fat Loss Factor (FLF) is a one stop solution for everyone who wants to get and stay in shape. It is a formulated weight loss program available online and was created by Dr. Charles Livingston. He is an established chiropractor, well-being professional and fitness coach who has dedicated his life to improving people's health and lifestyle. The Fat Loss Factor is a manual which holds all the secrets for turning an individual into a healthier, smarter being.



Fat Loss Factor has been designed for people of all ages, sizes and weights and is applicable to anyone who wishes to improve the way they look and feel about their physical appearance. Author and creator Dr. Charles Livingston believes that his formula is no rocket science. He goes on to say that with firm willpower and dedication, eating healthy becomes a permanent lifestyle and people succeed in losing weight permanently.



The Fat Loss Factor's first objective is to improve the liver function. The first week of the diet plan focuses on detoxifying the liver by eating only fresh fruits, green vegetables, raw nuts, boiled beans and legumes etc. Drinking plenty of water is also a part of the routine. Once the body is toxin free, the second week allows a person to 'Undiet' in which they are allowed to eat foods with edible fat. The third week follows with some light exercises ranging from a duration of half hour and more for three days. The final week is to choose the right selection of foods for an individual's diet based on his or her health goals.



What sets apart the Fat Loss Factor from other weight loss programs is that it constantly monitors a person's progress and encourages them to keep a track of their eating habits in a journal. Successful weight loss stories with goal setting every week encourage people to move ahead in the right direction. While the manual is full of weight loss tips and tricks, it also has a handy shopping and grocery guide with healthy recipes to assist in the weight loss process. The recipes are easy-to-make and take barely fifteen minutes to prepare. Another brilliant addition to the weight loss formula program are stress management exercises and techniques to keep oneself motivated and stick to the diet and exercise plan chalked out by Dr. Charles.



With more than 3500 testimonials from people around the world who have tried and achieved phenomenal results within a short time frame, Fat Loss Factor is one truly commendable weight loss program.



