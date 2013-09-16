Fat Loss Factor Review - Fat Loss Made Easy by Dr. Charles

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Today, Dr. Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor has been recognized as a successful and achievable weight loss program. As you read on, you will see that the Fat Loss Factor differs from other weight loss programs in terms of diet and the type and amount of exercise that you have to do. Say goodbye to expensive and complicated weight loss programs because you can finally achieve your goal in the comfort of your own home.



Click here to download Fat loss Factor Ebook



The author of this weight loss program realized that most people, regardless of age, can’t follow a routine that involves cutting down so much on meals and doing tough workouts. In light of this issue, Dr. Livingston made some adjustments and created an effective program that can be easily followed, understood and maintained.



On the other hand, the Fat Loss Factor program won’t require you to attend group meetings or to form any support group that will help you go through the entire routine – you will only need your motivation, determination, commitment, and perhaps a family member or a friend to oversee your progress in this 12-week program.



Dr. Livingston devised this weight loss plan to introduce you to a healthier diet and an easy workout regimen that actually works. This program will make you achieve an enhanced metabolism while making your body activate the hormones responsible for burning fat if you prudently carry out each principle discussed in the program.



A word of warning though – the first two weeks will be difficult since you’ll be working on removing the toxins from your body. You will have to shift to organic and natural foods to flush out all the toxins accumulated over the years. You will also be asked to undergo a 3-day detox routine known as the Master Cleanse, which is included in the Fat Loss Factor program.



The Master Cleanse is basically a preparatory phase for the actual fat loss program. This detox routine’s aim is to reset your body so that you’ll be able to prepare yourself for a new lifestyle. Other weight loss programs are so focused on getting results within a couple of weeks while disregarding the body’s need to adjust to a new routine. As soon as you finish the 2-week preparatory phase, you may start the fat loss program by following the principles organized by Dr. Livingston.



Principle 1:

High-intensity cardio workouts are a must because they burn a lot of calories from the food you just ate. You may start by gradually increasing the time you spend on the treadmill from one week to another. As soon as you get used to a cardio workout, you may move on to another exercise such as aerobics, cycling or skip-roping. Remember, the body must properly adjust to get used to a new routine – rushing things will only tire you out and make you prone to eating a lot after an exhausting workout.



Principle 2

Strength training is an important exercise routine in this program. While cardio workouts burn calories during exercise, strength training burns calories during and post-exercise. Burning calories even after a workout is known as the after burn phenomenon. Now that’s something worth thinking about, right? Strength training will also keep you energized throughout the day.



Always keep in mind that you have to build more muscles in order to burn more calories because muscles get the energy they need from the fat stored in your body. Ladies, don’t be afraid to do strength training because you will only develop bulging muscles if you train like a bodybuilder and have a man’s testosterone level. The Fat Loss Factor is more focused on building lean muscle and toning your body rather than bulking up like a weightlifter.



Principle 3:

This principle involves continuing the 2-week preparatory phase you did earlier on in this program. The Fat Loss Factor will require you to increase your organic food, fruit and vegetable intake. These foods have fewer calories in them, forcing your body to take energy from stored fat. You will also be required to eat small frequent meals to keep you sated for longer periods of time as well as accelerate your metabolism. You don’t have to make separate or special meals because the meals included in this program can be enjoyed by the rest of your family.



Principle 4:

Stress makes losing weight more difficult because it makes your metabolism slow down while increasing your food cravings. Emotional stress is a key player in making a person quit losing weight by making him think that his goals are impossible to achieve. This program includes tips on how to decrease physical and emotional stress to further help you with your weight loss endeavor.



Priciple 5:



Keep your body hydrated – with water. This principle has been around for years yet people seem to put it aside. Drinking enough water each day will help your body effectively eliminate toxin buildup and improve your metabolism. Your metabolism will increase once free fatty acids enter the mitochondria to be broken down into energy. This process will only be efficient if you drink enough water. Ditch high-calorie beverages like soda, energy drinks, and commercial fruit juice; you don’t need extra sugar to fuel your body. Again, let your body get the energy it needs from stored fat.



About Fat Loss Factor

Overall, the Fat Loss Factor because is a great program with a ton of well-organized information. Although the program requires time and effort, the methods are very easy to follow and understand, thus loss of motivation is significantly reduced. I also like the fact that we are given options regarding diet and exercise because what works for one person might not work for another, but it’s also up to each person whether he or she is motivated and determined enough to lose weight.



Click here to download Fat loss Factor Ebook