Fat Loss Factor Review: How to Lose Belly Fat and Get a Flat Tummy in 10 Days

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Fat Loss Factor is an E-book created by Dr Charles Livingston, a nutrition expert, chiropractor, and healthy living practitioner. http://www.FatLossEat.com informs that he developed the program after years of studying weight loss plans.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



This method is divided into two parts. The first part, comprising two weeks, aims to detoxify the body by advising users to drink plenty of water and eat only organic fruits and vegetables. The second part, comprising ten weeks, implies the use of various diet plans and workout routines that the doctor recommends in his book.



In addition to following Dr Charles’ instructions properly, fatlosseat.com says that people can get a flat tummy in only 10 days by keeping in mind the natural, simple tips suggested by the magazine.



The publication advises readers to drink lemon juice, which is a metabolism booster that helps them lose body fat naturally. People wanting to get a flat tummy should stay away from white rice, which favors the growth of belly fat. In addition, sweets, fast food and sweetened beverages should also be avoided, as they increase body fat particularly in the abdomen area.



Fatlosseat.com recommends readers to base their diet on organic fruits and vegetables, advice also given by Dr Charles Livingston in his E-book, Fat Loss Factor. Examples of foods that can model one’s body include garlic, watermelon, oranges and basically any fruit, especially if eaten for breakfast.



People who want to lose belly fat and get a flat tummy in a matter of days should combine the tips provided by fatlosseat.com with the program developed by Dr Charles Livingston and presented in his guide, Fat Loss Factor. This way, they will be able to show off their flat stomach at any event and feel so much better about themselves.