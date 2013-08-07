Fat Loss Factor Review - Rated 4 out of 5 by Fitness Experts

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The Fat loss factor is an online program that helps people to lose fat regardless of their current weight or fitness levels. The programs lasts for about 12 weeks and there are about 4 variations of the program available namely the beginner, intermediate, rapid fat loss program and extreme fat loss program. The first two weeks of the program is designed in such a way that the participants consumer only organic foods during the period.



Throughout the program, all the food items mentioned are natural and hence the fat loss factor program doesn't have any side effects. The program also includes 30 to 60 minutes of fast walking or jogging and hence the results of the program are quite amazing.



The only problem with the program is that all the food items and diet plans included in the program are a bit expensive and is not affordable for all. But the benefits of the program definitely over weigh the cost of the program and is definitely worth more than just a try...Learn More



What is the Fat Loss Factor?



To put it plainly, the Fat Loss Factor is a twelve-week program designed to help you drastically lose some weight. Unlike many other programs that place more focus on supplements than anything else, the Fat Loss Factor is more about eating right, exercising properly, setting goals and plans for yourself, not to forget stress management, an often-overlooked factor affecting the success of your weight loss journey.



Another factor that sets it apart from most other programs out there is that you actually have the ability to choose between different weight loss paths, selecting the one that is best-adapted to your needs, goals and abilities. As far as the exercising goes, the workout routines assigned to you will be completely adapted to your physical aptitudes. In other words, this is a program designed to suit many types of people, regardless of what they are looking to achieve with their body, ranging from those wanting to become healthier on the long-term all the way to others who simply want to lose weight as fast as possible to get rid of their unsightly belly.



Customer Testimonials from Official Website



Roca (Age 35-44)



"I have been doing this program and i Have felt so much lighter and felt better. I have more energy and to top it off I have a history of constipation and now im going everyday!"



Judith (Age 25-34)



"Hey! I just started the program, and I already feel like I have more energy, and more important, to me, I don't feel like I'm starving all the time. I can't wait to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks!"



About Fat Loss Factor

It is a weight loss program developed by Dr. Charles Livingston, a certified nutritionist and chiropractor. It is now available online combining a eBook, videos and detailed workout plans.



