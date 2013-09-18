Fat Loss Factor Review - Shocking Health Report!

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Fat Loss Factor Diet is a 12 week online based program that was designed to be able to be done regardless of a participant’s fitness level. There are four program choices with the Fat Loss Factor Diet that include the Beginner program, the Intermediate program, Rapid Weight Loss program, and the Extreme Weight Loss Program.



The first two weeks of any of the Fat Loss Factor Diet programs consist of the participant eating only all natural and organic foods. This is supposed to be done in order to cleanse the body of impurities as well as rid the body’s dependency on unhealthy food. To boost results, participants can also do the “Master Cleanse” which involves fasting and consuming a drink made up of water, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper. During this phase walking of 30 to 60 minutes each day is required.



After the initial two weeks the diet and exercise plans will depend on the program that is chosen. At the end of the 12 weeks, if person’s weight loss goals have not been met you are then instructed to reevaluate your progress, see what you can learn, then redo the entire program.



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Within the first two weeks there should be at least some weight loss. Only eating organic foods and not much of them will make almost anyone lose weight as will fasting. However, fasting can be dangerous as can cutting out too many calories from person’s diet, so caution should be taken.



The Fat Loss Factor Diet is an all natural type of diet and is very specific on the kinds of foods a person can have while on the diet. Many of the foods and food groups that he might love will be a thing of the past. Cravings should be expected, especially in the first two weeks so his resolve must be strong.



In addition, much of the food that is required in order to do the Fat Loss Factor Diet properly will not be readily available. Some of what he consumes will only be able to be obtained by visiting a specialty store in his area which can cost him additional time and money.



The Fat Loss Factor Diet costs $39.95 plus the food a person will eat, which can get expensive. However, if there is one thing that sticks out with the Fat Loss Factor Diet it is the overall attitude if person’s weight loss goals are not met. Basically, should he not lose the amount of weight he expected, it’s his fault and then he has to do the program over again. That doesn’t sound like the attitude of a program that has confidence in the results it can deliver.



About Fat Loss Factor

Overall, the Fat Loss Factor because is a great program with a ton of well-organized information. Although the program requires time and effort, the methods are very easy to follow and understand, thus loss of motivation is significantly reduced. I also like the fact that we are given options regarding diet and exercise because what works for one person might not work for another, but it’s also up to each person whether he or she is motivated and determined enough to lose weight.



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