Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- If people finish their breakfast with a huge slice of cake, weight loss may not be far off. Scientists from a university in Israel made the seemingly counterintuitive conclusion upon comparing two breakfast plans: one low in carbohydrates and one high in carbohydrates and protein. The latter was thought to help obese people shed more weight by clipping their appetite.



“This confirms what sensible dieters have long known. Not many people realize that hunger suppression is a component of weight-loss strategy or cellulite home remedies,” Fat Loss Tips You Can Use site creator K. Chatman commented.



The study’s non-diabetic but sedentary adults were randomly instructed to eat either a 304-calorie meal with 30 grams protein and 10 grams carbohydrates or a 600-calorie repast with 45 grams protein and 60 grams carbohydrates; which included a choice of cake, chocolate, cookie, or donut. For the rest of the day, the groups had largely identical meals, which in addition to their breakfasts, amounted up to 1,600 calories.



The group that ate dessert for breakfast lost more weight and continued to do so. These dessert eaters also registered a steeper drop of ghrelin, the hormone which stimulates hunger, than their low-carbohydrate-eating counterparts after breakfast.



“It is true that to sustain any kind of weight loss diet, you should set aside cheat or reward days, when you can indulge yourself in decadent food. Completely eliminating sweets and carbohydrates from your diet is unrealistic. It would only force you at some point to overeat as compensation,” Mr. Chatman said.



However, it is important to put a cap on indulgences. “Plenty of sweets and refined carbohydrates today hold trans fats. If anything, they throw your insulin and glucose for a loop. This instability could lead to diabetes in the long run,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



