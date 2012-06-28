Fat Loss Tips You Can Use Shares Tips For Flatter Stomach, Six-Pack Abs

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Just before the start of Fall, weight management website Fat Loss Tips You Can Use is putting forward ways to flatten one’s belly so the six-pack abdominal muscles can appear.



“If you want to have a beach-ready abdomen, be mindful of what and how much you eat. Everything in moderation still holds true. Also, become more active and conduct 6 pack abs workout,” Fat Loss Tips You Can Use owner K. Chatman said.



Certain foods have no place in the diet of one coveting washboard abdominals. Like many nutritionists, Mr. Chatman upheld the value of reading food labels and snubbing goods with ingredients that are not ideal.



One strategy for achieving better-looking abs is avoiding food with a lot of sugar and empty calories. This ban should also apply to simple sugars known as refined carbohydrates contained in white rice, bread, and pasta.



Lean protein helps regulate blood sugar and gives an extra feeling of fullness. “Such foods like beans and seafood aside from lean portions of poultry, should be part of meals,” K.A. Chatman said.



Plenty of green vegetables (asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, and etcetera) are also recommended.



This kind of diet should be paired with intense cardiovascular exercise and resistance training. Ab workouts are to be done up to three to four days weekly. Ball twists, bicycle crunches, leg raises, and planks are laudable routines, to name a few.



“Focus not on the amount of repetitions but on good form. With good form, you can work out your abs better in fewer minutes,” K. Chatman said.



Belly fat might still conceal abs in spite of proper diet and exercise. Abs are known to require a particular body fat percentage to surface. This could mean increasing cardio or modifying one’s diet further. “Most importantly, one cannot burn fat in only one particular area of the body. Fat has to be burned all over,” Mr. Chatman concluded.



