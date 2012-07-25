Fat Loss Tips You Can Use Urges Exercise After Liposuction

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A new research study concludes that liposuction needs to be followed with exercise for long-term results and disease prevention. One of the most common surgical treatments in the world, liposuction involves the removal of subcutaneous or superficial fat via surgery. This procedure typically focuses on the problem areas such as love handles.



University of São Paulo scientists in Brazil found that individuals who have undergone liposuction tend not only to recover fats, but also reallocate them further under the skin, toward the organs.



“Subcutaneous fat or one beneath the skin is less harmful than visceral fat or one deposited around the abdominal organs. Removal of subcutaneous fat could contribute to visceral fat gain and visceral fat can increase conditions such as diabetes and heart disease,” explained K. Chatman of the fitness website Fat Loss Tips You Can Use.



However, Brazilian scientists fortunately offer a caveat. Regular physical activity such as ab workouts could mitigate post-liposuction fat gain per the findings of observing 30+ women who exercise regularly and those who did not.



“It is important that people do not view weight loss surgical procedures as the only solution. It is important to consistently exhibit good diet and exercise habits to maintain the benefits of these methods. Liposuction typically only changes your outward appearance, not your metabolic rate,” concluded Mr. Chatman.



Liposuction reduces fat cells in the area and fat growth will not occur at all or at previous levels in these areas. If exercise and diet are not utilized, the body could compensate by gaining visceral fat in other regions. However, some plastic surgery professionals have not witness this with the majority of their patients. Likewise, good health habits can help augment the benefits of liposuction.



About Fat Loss Tips You Can Use

