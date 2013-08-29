Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Science and research have shown that following a fat loss diet to lose weight fast can significantly reduce the risk for many types of illnesses and diseases, but a new study, reported on this week by Medical News Today, found that reducing weight and avoiding weight gain during the early pregnancy stages can help avoid bigger, fatter babies. Because Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets are specifically designed for each patient’s personal needs, the specific causes of weight gain and desires for weight loss, including losing weight before weight gain in early pregnancy could affect the patient’s baby, can be addressed early on and the patient’s hCG weight loss diet can be easily conformed to their needs. Since developing their unique protocol for Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets, thousands of patients have participated in these programs and have reported successfully losing weight by following a healthy meal schedule and utilizing Diet Doc’s prescription fat loss diet pills.



Researchers with the University of Alberta were interested in expanding on the research linking weight gain with the increased risk for health related issues and set out to determine whether a mother’s weight gain in early pregnancy stages would affect the size of their offspring. Their research followed 172 expectant mothers during their early pregnancy stages and found that those subjects who had gained excessive weight early on gave birth to heavier, bigger babies with more body fat than those subjects who did not gain excessive weight during early pregnancy. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets offer patients looking to lose weight before becoming pregnant, or before entering their early pregnancy stages, unlimited access to the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals who provide education and counseling on healthy eating to reduce weight and counseling on appropriate and effective fat loss diet pills that can help them quickly see results.



People who are interested in beginning Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diet programs simply need to fill out a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians to determine whether they are a good candidate for a fat loss diet. Patients are able to schedule a consultation at a time that is most convenient to them and will be able to speak with a physician over the phone, or the internet, to avoid the time consuming hassle of traveling to a hCG weight loss diet clinic. During their consultation, the patient and physician will discuss the reasons for weight gain and the patient’s goals and reasons for wanting to lose weight and will begin to develop a hCG weight loss diet around their specific goals and needs. The physician will also advise and prescribe for the patient fat loss diet pills that will help suppress and control the temptation to overindulge on fatty, processed foods and will increase the speed that patients see results with their fat loss diets.



Because of the success Diet Doc has achieved by helping patients across the nation quickly shed unwanted extra weight, their hCG weight loss diets have become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management program. An overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, report successfully losing weight without negative side effects or other harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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