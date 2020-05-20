Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Fat Replacers Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Fat Replacers effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Nestle (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (United States), ADM (United States), Frito-Lay Inc (United States), Kraft Foods Inc (United States), Unilever Inc (United Kingdom), DSM Food Specialties (United States), Del Monte Foods Inc. (United Kingdom), Forum Products Ltd. (United Kingdom), Levapan SA (Colombia)



Brief Overview on Fat Replacers:

Fat replacers can be defined as fat substitutes and fat mimetics. These Fat replacers replace the fat content in the food products and provide reduced energy calories. Most of the fat replacers are non-fat substances which are mostly made from Carbohydrate-based, Protein-based and Fat based. These substitutes have no health risks and maintain the quality, looks, and taste of the food by reproducing the texture and mouthfeel of fat. They are generally heat stable and appropriate for high-temperature cooking and frying applications. Fat replacers can be found in foods such as baked goods, cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, and gravies. Rising demand for Fat food products and low-calorie food will increase the market of fat replacers.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Awareness About Health & Wellness among consumers

- Increasing Occurrence of Obesity in populations



Market Trends:

- Adopting New Consumer-Friendly Fat Replacers

- Acceptance of Innovative Fat Replacers



Market Restraints:

- Low Sensory (Taste) Acceptance for these Fat Replacers

- Stringent Quality Standards and Regulations for Food Ingredients



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Fat Replacers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based, Lipid-Based, Others), Application (Processed Meat, Bakery & Confectioneries, Food Additives, Beverages, Convenience Foods, Others), Source Type (Plant, Animal), Form type (Powder, Liquid)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Fat Replacers Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



