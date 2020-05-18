Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Fat Replacers Market (Type - Carbohydrate-based Fat Replacers, Protein-based Fat Replacers, and Lipid-based fat Replacers; Application - Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Convenience Foods & Beverages, Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads, and Other Applications; Form - Powder, and Liquid; Source - Plant, Animal, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global fat replacers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Fat replacers are non-fat based substance, which works as fat for food products. Owing to growing lifestyle diseases as obesity, heart attack, the application of the fat replacers is continuously growing among the millennials and middle-class consumers around the world. It has a low amount of fat and, its taste and looks are similar to natural fat. Further, the fat replacers are of three types namely carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based.



Growing Awareness About the Side Effects of the Excessive Consumption of the Fat-Based Products among the Young And Middle-Class Consumers are Helping to Increase the Demand of the Fat Replacers Market



The carbohydrate-based fat replacers are manufactured from starchy food like grains, corn, and cereals. Gelatin, gum and modified dietary fibers are few types of carbohydrate-based fat replacers. The protein-based fat replacers are made by modifying protein, using whey from milk or egg white. Additionally, the lipid-based fat replacers are made by replacing triglycerides in the vegetable oils.



The growing awareness about the side effects of the excessive consumption of the fat-based products among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to increase the demand of the fat replacers market around the world. Further, intensive product launch by the different MNCs to tap the emerging market of fat replacers and their intensive advertising strategy is helping to grow the demand for the fat replacers products.



However, the cost factor related to the fat replacer product is restricting the growth of this market in the potential regions. Moreover, the continuous growing income among the young and middle-class consumers in developing the region is expected to boost the demand for the fat replacers products in the near future.



North America is the Largest Market of the Fat Replacers Market



North America is the largest market of the fat replacers market due to the presence of a large number of patient pool, who are suffering from lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, the demand for low-calorie food and beverages has grown in the region. The Asia-Pacific fat replacers market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the fat replacer from the youth and middle-class consumers for their better health.



