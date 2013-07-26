Fat Transfer Los Angeles Physician Dr. Sarmela Sunder Releases New Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Dr. Sarmela Sunder, a fat transfer Los Angeles physician specializing in facial plastic surgery, announces the release of a new video on her blog. As a facelift fat transfer and grafting Los Angeles area expert, Dr. Sunder discusses the benefits of both in conjunction with facelift and neck lift procedures.



Fat transfer and fat grafting both involve taking fat from one area of the body and placing it another area that needs volume and fullness. Fat for transfers or grafting is often removed from "stubborn" areas of fat like the abdomen or thighs. The fat is then transferred via state-of-the-art procedure to the areas of the face where additional fullness is desired.



According to the video, Dr. Sunder explains, "With the facelift and neck lift procedure, you can tighten up the sagging tissues and remove any excess skin, but you can’t really replace volume that’s lost just by removing that excess tissue and tightening the muscle and skin. So that’s where fat grafting comes in, because you can use the fat to supplement the areas and restore the lost contours of youth."



Dr. Sunder says that many prefer fat transfer and fat grafting to synthetic fillers because the fat used is natural and is already a part of the body. The fat grafting Los Angeles area specialist explains that synthetic fillers are manmade and may not look as natural as fat grafts and transfers. And while most synthetic fillers may last from six to nine months up to two years, fat transfers and grafts can last up to ten years. This makes them a more natural, and more cost effective option.



As a female plastic surgeon Los Angeles area residents count on Dr. Sunder's unique and specialized approach to facial plastic surgery. With a woman's touch, she understands the unique requirements and needs that other women have with regard to the aging process and how it affects their appearance.



