FatCow: A Great Web Hosting Firm with Impressive Track Records and with Minimal Downtime

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- FatCow hosting was started in 1998 and continuously developed every year. FatCow likes to optimize. For more than 13 years, they’ve been finishing their host configurations to bring people an assured 99.9% uptime. The data center of FatCow is connected to numerous GB contacts to make sure that there should be no downtime or interruptions to their client’s site. The best thing is the fact that all managed sites are supported by emergency generators to avoid any failures in case of sudden power failures.



The organization will back-up people’s site onto another host in order to make them sure that they won’t lose any information or suffer any second of server downtime. Whether one is seeking to launch an individual blog, build a portfolio or have their online shop, the original fatcow hosting plan will meet all those needs.



Fatcow’s web hosting plans has it all, comprising:

- Free domain name

- Free site builder tools

- Unlimited space

- Unlimited mailboxes

- Unlimited bandwidth

- Free custom e-mail address

- Free advertising credits

- Free online shop



Based on fatcow review, its Cpanel makes it an extremely easy job to install numerous online applications for example phpBB and WordPress. With just a couple clicks, one’s application will automatically installed. One of the features of FatCow e-commerce is that they offer one with shared SSL certificate for secure buying process.



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Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Ian Mason

Contact Email :support@webhostingbreak.com

Complete Address:

115 Penn Warren Drive, Suite 300-106

Zip Code: 37027

Contact Phone : 1-877-545-8525

Website : http://www.webhostingbillboarders.com/