FatCow Hosting - The Bread and Butter of Website Hosting

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Website hosting is server that power up the website. The website that people see on the web is only a window that display some sort of information in the website. The web hosting firms serves as the storage device that saves all the information and the programs so that site owner can easily access their data. People need these services because they're the one that offer information ranging from images, text to multimedia information.



There's a sudden rise of eco-friendly hosting firm nowadays and FatCow web hosting is one of them. Since 1998, FatCow web hosting plans has supplied reliable hosting solutions for companies and people. They cost $3.15 per month for first term of membership on FatCow. This begins with a 12-month membership however can be prolonged for 3 years. Today whenever a client their plan, they've to accept that the promotion prices no longer apply and they will be charged nearly from $6.99 to $8.99 monthly, depending on the period of contract. One can go through FatCow review for better understanding of features, plans and pricing of FatCow.



It is driven by green-energy. Thus, they do not pollute environment for running their servers. It helps people in establishing their website by moving it from old domains and provides them with free site-building tools. FatCow is pretty user-friendly. One can customize his/her web server via the tools provided by its script barn. This can help one install add-ons rapidly like the newest version of WP.



About Webhostingjams.com

WebHostingJam offers full impartial & most trusted reviews regarding website hosts. They've many feedback's and reviews for FatCow, InMotion, Website Hosting Hub and iPage reviews. Their goal is to save time and effort of their clients who're searching for the absolute most truly efficient hosting.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Nashville

State TN

Country United States

Contact Name Derek Lee

Contact Email derek@webhostingjam.com

Complete Address 115 Penn Warren Drive, Suite 259

Zip Code 37211

Contact Phone 615-290-5927

Website: http://www.webhostingjams.com/