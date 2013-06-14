Fatherhood Advocated Frederick J. Goodall Motivates Men to Become Better Dads

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Frederick J. Goodall, publisher/editor-in-chief of Mocha Dad (http://www.mochadad.com) and fatherhood advocate, helps men to become better dads.



Through his writing, speaking engagements, and media appearances, Goodall challenges men to fully embrace their roles as fathers.



Goodall started Mocha Dad in 2008 to chronicle his life as a father and to counter the negative stereotypes regarding black fatherhood. Now he uses the blog to not only capture his personal experiences as a father, but also to help motivate other men to be more actively engaged and involved with their children, families, and communities.



"Dads are just as important as moms in the lives of our children. We are equal parents and should be treated as such," Goodall said.



Goodall grew up in a single parent household without a father. Those experiences shaped his perceptions about parenting and encouraged him to be an involved dad in his kids' lives.



"I've met several men like me who grew up without a positive male role model," Goodall said. "My goal is to use my experiences to encourage them to end the cycle of absent fathers and be actively involved in their children's lives."



During media interviews, Goodall is often asked to share his best piece of parenting advice for fathers.



"Spend as much time as you can with your children," Goodall said. "Don't try to make any distinction between quanity and quality. Any time spend with your children is precious. They will appreciate your presence. Time is our most valuable asset and investing it in your children will reap huge benefits."



In addition to sharing parenting tips on Mocha Dad, Goodall has a large social media following. His 11,000 Twitter follows turn to him for parental wisdom and advice. He also holds regular Google+ Hangouts to discuss parenting topics.



"I'm thankful that I'm able to give fathers a voice and help them to become better versions of themselves," Goodall. "Being a dad is hard work, but it is the best job any man could have."



About Frederick J. Goodall, Mocha Dad

He is a writer, a speaker, and a father. In 2008, he started the popular fatherhood blog, Mocha Dad. In addition to creating regular blog posts about fatherhood, he works with companies that want to share their story with parents. He's worked on promotions and marketing campaigns with dozens of major brands including Disney, Chevy, Sony, HP, Adobe, Sears, Samsung, Walmart, AT&T, Kellogg's, eBay, Pepperidge Farm, Together Counts, American Living, Coca-Cola, Twizzlers, GoGo, squeeZ, Dove, Clorox, Gillette, Braun, Epson, and General Mills Box Tops for education.



