Fatherhood Coalition Set to Unveil Its First Annual Father's Day Banner

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- ON JUNE 12, 2013 at 2:30 pm, on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, the Fatherhood Coalition will hold a press conference to unveil its first annual Father's Day banner to be hung from the Capitol building. After three years of advocating for a Father's Day banner, The Fatherhood Coalition is pleased to announce that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to honor fathers this year on Father's Day.



A spokesman for the Fatherhood Coalition said, "This is the first Father's Day banner to be hosted on a state capitol in our nation." He continued, "All fathers, whether married, unmarried, divorced or separated, are a fundamental part of families and our children's lives. Our banner will stand for the love of all fathers and the sacrifices they make for their children."



The Fatherhood Coalition has been working since 1994 for the natural right of fathers to equally parent their children. The guidance and positive influence provided by fathers to their children is vital. Children in fatherless homes generally have lower self esteem and are more likely to drop out of school, engage in violence, have suicidal tendencies and have more drug and alcohol abuse problems.



The Fatherhood Coalition welcomes the press and public for this historic Fathers' Day banner unveiling on June 12 at 2:30 pm.



www.FatherhoodCoalition.org

www.facebook.com/TheFatherhoodCoalition



Dr. Peter G. Hill

chirohill@aol.com

(781)-772-2500

(617)-763-3370



The Fatherhood Coalition

2 Marlowe St

Boston, MA 02124