Father's Day in the Philippines: A Recall of the Holiday from Regalo Manila

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Some people think that Father’s Day is celebrated in the same way in other countries. But that is not the case in the Philippines. While Western countries celebrate the event by giving gifts to the man, Father’s Day in the Philippines is more of a family event than a celebration for a single person.



One of the reasons behind this that Regalo Manila has pointed out is the fact that Filipinos are known to be family oriented. While people in other cultures are known to live their lives independently, the culture in the Philippines is about doing things in groups and as a family. This may be the reason why Father’s Day in the Philippines rarely includes free game sessions as in other countries. Instead, it can be as simple as a family day out at the mall or a dinner at a fancy restaurant.



However, Father’s Day celebrations in the Philippines can be quite tricky once overseas Filipino workers enters the scene. These people after all are able to experience other cultures and with that, it is somehow inevitable for them to not bring their newly learn culture and behavior into the country. In that aspect, we can say that the Filipinos’ way of celebration is somewhat evolving.



Regalo Manila decided to look into the Philippine culture of celebrating Father’s Day simply because the country somehow lacks in Father’s Day history. On the surface, it even seems that the practice has just been adopted from another country. However, if a person is going to look closer as to how Filipinos celebrate the event, it can be seen that they still have their own way of celebration.



With this, Regalo Manila has conducted a social research on the matter. Aside from participant observation, focus group discussions and interviews have been conducted to find out the views and perspectives of Filipinos on the matter. The results were interesting but it is still kept hidden until the research has been finished and launched by the company.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila is a company that deals with sending flowers and other types of gifts to their clients’ recipients. They operate online with a website that accepts orders in just about any currency imaginable. From here, they take orders and ships items to their corresponding recipients. They are also known for providing gifts especially on events like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. In fact, it is a website that ranks really well for the keyword "Father's Day gifts Philippines". This shows that Regalo Manila is not only the top but also the first choice of consumers when it comes to online gift delivery.