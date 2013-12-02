Fathers House: New Christian Suspense Novel Provides Thought-Provoking Showcase of God's Impact on Readers' Lives

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- While millions of Christians thank God for his daily involvement in their lives, a powerful new novel by C. Edward Baldwin compels them to explore this influence deeper than ever before. Through a suspense-laden narrative that is tainted with the strangest of murders, readers around the world have been left questioning what hold God really has over their actions.



‘Fathers House’ proves that no place is safe from evil.



Synopsis:



God...does such a supreme being exist? If so, is He truly running things? While investigating the death of a young teenager and uncovering a long running citywide corruption scandal, Detective Ben Lovison, a doubting Thomas finds that the answer to those questions may reside in his childhood home...Fathers House.



Ben Lovison has suffered a lot in his life. He watched his mother die from senseless violence. He never knew his father.



Yet, he was able to overcome those setbacks to achieve a good education, a great job, and a loving family. Still, life threw yet another curve ball at him. Why?



As the author explains, his modern narrative will empower readers to challenge history’s more traditional religious texts.



“It’s a very compelling take on one’s religious beliefs and how these views impact our daily lives. The thought-provoking adventure is modern, embedded with societal links and will allow readers to examine their core Christian values from a very real and grassroots perspective,” says Baldwin.



Continuing, “However, it isn’t overly heavy. It’s entertaining and engaging – the prerequisites for a novel that could change how you think forever.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Held my attention until the end. Look forward to more from this author. Really enjoyed this book from beginning to end,” says Kevin B. Garriott, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Fathers House. It was a very compelling book. I found the antagonist Father a different kind of villain. One that wasn't overly concerned about the same ole, same ole of just being ruthless and making money. He tried to control lives, starting with the boys of Fathers House. And as for the main Character Ben Lovison, I could understand his anxiety about impending fatherhood and not having known his father. Good suspenseful story with a moral lesson. I can't wait to see more from this author.”



With the book in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Fathers House’, published by Ink-Stone Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/17QXQaN.



About C. Edward Baldwin

"I'm originally from Lumberton, North Carolina. Although I enjoyed reading books and writing from an early age, my childhood goal was to become either a professional athlete or a fireman. It was one of my college professors who inspired me to consider writing. She loved my research papers and she thought I had a gift. So thank you, Professor Doak, I took your advice.



I have a BA degree in Communications from North Carolina A&T State University and a MA in English from East Carolina University. I'm married to the beautiful Natasha and am the proud father of two boys. We currently reside in Raleigh, NC. I love the craft of writing and the discovery of characters and the world that they inhabit. I hope my readers enjoy the stories as much as I've enjoyed creating them."