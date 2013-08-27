Father's Uplifting Memoir Depicts Journey to Understanding Thoughts of Autistic Son

Frasier Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Every parent’s intuition is to understand and empathize with the thoughts and emotions of their children. However, with his son suffering from Autism, California’s Daniel James Wilson knew that his relationship would be different. In his bold and insightful new book, Wilson tells the journey of preparing to see his son for the first time in twenty nine years and his deep-rooted desire to share life’s unique father/son synergy.



‘The Best Kept Secret Is “YOU”: A Journey Into The Rabbit Hole With Autism’ depicts the author’s attempts to first understand himself and better his own honesty in order to understand a son who rarely speaks.



Synopsis:



The Best Kept Secret Is "You": A Journey into the Rabbit Hole with Autism and Love gives an inside look into the thoughts of the author, as he grew to understand not only himself, but the thoughts of his son with autism. His story begins in 1958 and continues through 2011. "As I was given to write this book, it starts with my childhood and my views as I grew up. Then came the gift of my first son who was labeled autistic, and without speech. He could not tell me his thoughts, so the only place I could go was inside to see my own thoughts, and as I relearned myself, I knew him. Then the awareness I was given allowed me to see within my thoughts, and this is how I met my son at twenty-nine-and-a-half." To write this book, the author had to embrace living and being alone so he could hear his thoughts clearly.



He hopes others will be helped by The Best Kept Secret Is You.



As the author explains, his own unique life experiences can immensely benefit others.



“This book is meant to help people find themselves, I thought I was a very honest person and I didn't know how dishonest I was being to myself,” says Wilson.



Continuing, “I didn't know to know, If you become scattered when someone asks? ‘Do you love yourself?’, you might want to give this book a look.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts he is taking to change the lives of others. With the book’s demand expected to increase dramatically, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Best Kept Secret Is “YOU”: A Journey Into The Rabbit Hole With Autism’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1aDHq53



For more information, visit the publisher’s website: http://sbpra.com/DanielJamesWilson/



About Daniel James Wilson

First-time author Daniel James Wilson was born in 1956 and raised in the San Fernando Valley. After his parents' separation when he was five, his schooling began to decline, as he could not read fast enough to keep up with the other students. In fact, he did not like reading, so he read very little.



He only wrote what was necessary for his work after he dropped out of school at the age of sixteen and began roofing. In 2009, he was asked to write about his son. This is the result.