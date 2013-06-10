Father's Day Special on Maine Lobster Ships Next Day from Lobster Anywhere

Portland, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Lobster Anywhere (http://www.lobsteranywhere.com) announces their Father's Day special, fresh live lobster shipped overnight. Fresh hard shell Maine lobster ships anywhere in the USA overnight from Lobster Anywhere. They have shipped fresh lobster from the icy cold waters of Maine to as far away as Hawaii and the North Pole. They want everyone to know that it's not too late to have Maine lobster delivered directly to the home or office. Both 3lb and 5-6lb LIVE lobsters are available for Father's Day, plus Lobster Anywhere is making a $10 coupon code available. The code is DAD13. If a customer's Dad lives far away, they will send a gift shipment special for Father's Day.



Here are some of types the fresh Maine lobsters and tails available for Father's Day:



Two 3 lb. Live Lobsters

http://www.lobsteranywhere.com/maine-lobster/item/Lobsters/MLOB/Live-Lobster-.html

5-6 lb. Monster Live lobster

http://www.lobsteranywhere.com/maine-lobster/item/Lobsters/MLOB/Live-Lobster-.html

Two Giant Lobster Tails

http://www.lobsteranywhere.com/maine-lobster/item/Big-Lobster-Tails/GPAK/Whale-of-a-Tail-.html



Also available from Lobster Anywhere are frozen lobster tails, lobster meat, and lobster rolls all shipped direct. Customers can order today and select a lobster delivery date at checkout. And on top of that . . . Lobster Anywhere has made an entire dinner menu available for shipment, including Whoopie Pies, a New England favorite, for dessert.



About LobsterAnywhere

LobsterAnywhere has been shipping Maine lobster around the United States. The established their reputation as a provider of the best quality fresh live lobster and premium seafood first through restaurant, hotel and institutional channels. With the emergence of the Internet the company put the retail public in their sights starting in 1999 when they first launched their website. For fourteen years they have been making families smile all over the USA by providing top quality Maine lobster fresh and live to anyone's front door.



LobsterAnywhere.com is on Twitter at (http://twitter.com/lobsteranywhere) and on Facebook at (http://facebook.com/lobsteranywhere). Food bloggers or writers interested in reviewing their lobster dinners and gifts can contact LobsterAnywhere at service@lobsteranywhere.com



CONTACT

LobsterAnywhere.copm

101 Phoenix Ave

Lowell, MA 01852

http://www.lobsteranywhere.com

1-888-85MAINE