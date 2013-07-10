Fatkiller, Online Advisor of Health and Fitness, Will Now Guide on How to Prevent Back Problems

Kronstorf, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- ‘How to prevent back problems’ is a common question that many people ask these days. Health and fitness related online advisor, Fatkiller, would now introduce guide to avoid back problems.



Experts at Fatkiller have come up with several plans to offer good solution to this common problem. Some of the key aspects that they will guide on how to solve back pain includes physiotherapy, massage and consultation with sports physician. “Back pain is one of the most common problems faced by people these days. It happens because of irregular work schedule, stress and lot of other issues. Just exercising is not enough and you need proper guidance. We have come up with the best advices that can help you to fix back pain easily,” says a fitness expert associated with Fatkiller.



According to him, physiotherapy is an effective remedy for healing back pain. He says that the physiotherapists have the right experience about human body’s motion and functional abilities. Thus, back pains that might be the result of joints or muscles, the physiotherapists can provide good help. Their treatment includes physical applications of water, cold and heat therapies that generate natural response of the body.



He also adds about the importance of massage to treat back pain. However, it should be conducted only by the experts as improper massaging can cause further damage to the condition.



Back pain is common among athletes and sports physicians help them to recover from this state, says Christian Freinhofer, the owner of Fatkiller. He also says that just like the athletes, hiring a sports physician can also provide help to avoid back problems.



“I regularly follow the guides and instructions that Fatkiller publishes. So far, their guides where mainly associated with the weight loss and fitness aspects. Including advises on how to fix back pain will surely help many people who face this common problem,” says Steve Peterson, San Diego.



Fatkiller allows people to register with their site to get updates on various health and fitness related information. Thus, registering with the site will also guide on fixing back pain with different methods.



About Fatkiller

Fatkiller is an online advisor that offers guide on various topics related to health and fitness. The website offers information on gaining muscle mass, stamina, weight loss and more. For more information visit their website at http://www.fatkiller.at/en/.



Contact

Mr. Christian Freinhofer

Wacholderstraße 2

4484 Kronstorf

Austria

ph: +43 (0)650 41 48 286

Email: christian.freinhofer@fatkiller.at