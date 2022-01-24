Fats & Oils Market Emerging Trends and Developments by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- The global fats and oils market is estimated at USD 236.7 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach USD 285.2 billion by 2026. The market has a promising growth potential due to a plethora of factors, including the rising awareness to use healthier alternatives such vegetable-derived oils among the consumers, increasing health concerns about traditional fats, and increased consumption of processed and baked food items.



Apart from food industry, vegetable fats and oils are also increasingly used for industrial applications, such as soaps, detergents, paints, oleochemicals, the major one of them being biodiesel.



Download PDF Brochure



On the basis of type, the vegetable oil is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The health benefits, easy availability, and cost-effectiveness are some of the factors that has driven the market for fats & oils. Within vegetable oils, the palm oil segment has dominated the market, as it is easily available and is relatively more stable than other oils.



On the basis of source, vegetable segment is expected to retain its dominance in the foreseeable period



Vegetable oils from sunflower, rapeseed, soybean, palm, cottonseed, and coconut are highly used in food applications which has driven the market for vegetable-sourced oils. The qualities associated with vegetable oils such as low-fat, low-cholesterol, and low-calories content are registering growth in the segment. Also, the variety of use of vegetable oils in food as well as other industries such as pleo-chemical industries, animal feed, and energy & biomass industry has also driven the market for vegetable oils.



On the basis of form, liquid oils are projected to witness the highest growth in the market



The liquid form of fats & oils is forecasted to dominate the market. However, the physical characteristics of fats and oils depends upon a lot of factors such as degree of unsaturation, the length of the parent carbon chain, the isomeric forms of the fatty acids, molecular configuration, and processing variables, but it is believed that the liquid oils are more unsaturated and are hence more preferred by the consumers.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the fats & oils market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fats & oils. The region is home to two important palm and palm kernel oil-producing countries namely Malaysia, and Indonesia: and two major fats & oils consuming countries namely China, and India. This is one of the significant factor which ensures that Asia pacific region is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market in fats & oils.



Make an Inquiry



Key global market players offer wide range of fats & oils products in the retail chain. While prominent palm oil producing companies are present in Asia pacific region. The soybean oil producing companies capture the North American market. The key companies in the fats and oils market are Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Bunge Limited (US), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore). Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the fats & oils market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441