New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Increasing tax incentives and favorable regulatory policies to support the adoption of biomass based fuels, rising concern for environmental-friendly alternatives amidst depleting non-renewable resources and the recyclability of fatty acid methyl esters are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the fatty acid methyl esters market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 19.50 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – innovations and advancements in biodiesel applications widening the scope for Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester market was valued at USD 19.50 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.19 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) is commonly known as biodiesel and is an environmental-friendly and renewable source of energy. It is superior to expendable fossil fuels in terms of biodegradability, sulfur content, and carbon emission. The physical properties of fatty acid esters are much similar to those of fossil fuels, particularly the conventional diesel, than pure vegetable oils. FAME is also non-toxic and biodegradable. It is produced from animal fats, vegetable oils, or waste cooking oils by the process of transesterification. In the process, a glyceride reacts with alcohol forming a mixture of fatty acids esters and alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. A combination of different fatty acid methyl esters is commonly referred to as biodiesel, which is an alternative renewable fuel. Impurities, such as metals, in FAME must be restrained in the application as a motor fuel.



The market for fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) is anticipated to witness strong growth globally over the coming years, mainly due to its rising demand in biodiesel. FAME is preferred mostly over conventional diesel on account of its properties, such as lower toxic emissions. FAME is widely used in the food industry as a thickening and emulsifying agent. The growth food industry worldwide is expected to assist the market growth. FAME is being commonly used in solvent applications as a green solvent since it contains low VOC along with being readily biodegradable. Moreover, in the leather chemical industry, it is used to produce a leather fat liquoring agent, which is used as an excellent textile detergent. Growing detergent demand is further expected to couple with the market growth over the forecast years.



Key participants include KLK Oleo, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF S.E., Wilmar International Limited, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Alnor Oil Company Inc., Berg + Schmidt, Evonik Industries, and Biofuels Corporation



Further key findings from the report suggest



- As of 2018, rapeseed methyl ester is the leading type segment of the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its higher efficiency and performance as compared to the other methyl esters

- The Glyceryl Monostearate Fatty Acid Methyl Ester segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

- The fuels application of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising preference of bio-diesel in automotive and transportation industry due to emerging need of fuel security and environmental conservation

- The fuels application segment is also the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the lubricants segment which held the second position in the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester market

- The North America region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The U.S. country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester market

- Both Europe followed by Asia-Pacific regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester market on the basis of type, product, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2017)



Rapeseed methyl ester

Soy methyl ester

Palm oil methyl ester

Others



Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2017)



Sealant

Gasket

Molding

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2017)



Glyceryl monostearate

Medium chain triglycerides

Polyol esters

Glycol esters

Isopropyl palmitate

Sucrose esters



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2017)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



