Fatty Acids Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts Till 2030

T The global fatty acids manufacturing market was worth $128.94 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% and reach $148.22 billion by 2023.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Fatty Acids Market are – BASF SE, Fmc Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids; Saturated Fatty Acids 2) By End Use Industry: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care; Soap and Detergent; Oilfield; Rubber and Plastic; Lubricants; Other End-user Industries



The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin. It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skin care products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks. Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners. For example, in 2017, according to the Global Wellness Institute, beauty, personal care, and the anti-aging market accounted for $1,083 billion. The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products increased the demand for fatty acids, driving the market.



Biological effects due to fatty acids deficiency is a major restraint in the fatty acids market. Biological effects such as blood pressure, stroke, coronary artery disease, inflammation, and various other diseases may occur due to insufficient intake of fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). These two fatty acids are necessary and must be included in the diet. The fatty acids deficiency is most commonly observed in infants. The deficiency results in scaly dermatitis, alopecia, thrombocytopenia, and intellectual disability in children. In the US, according to the National Institutes of Health, deficiency of essential fatty acids such as omega-3s and omega-6s can lead to rough, scaly skin and dermatitis.



Omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used due to rising consciousness regarding health. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients to the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. Use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc. For example, in India, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death, accounting for 1.7 million deaths in 2017, more than 53% from 2005. The global omega 3 supplements market is expected to increase from $37.95 billion in 2018 to $57.06 billion by 2025.



In February 2018, Frutarom Industries Ltd., an Israeli-based company specialized in manufacturing and distributing food flavors, seasonings, and fragrances, acquired Enzymotec Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped Frutarom Industries Ltd. in enhancing its products such as infant formula, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and elderly clinical nutrition. Enzymotec Ltd. is an Israeli-based company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing nutritional ingredient products.



